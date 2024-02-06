Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours

Instead, Democrats shunned Trump, accused him of being a Russian agent and tried to delegitimize his presidency before it had even begun. That was a big mistake. They drove him into the arms of the right, and he became one of the most effective and transformative conservative presidents in my lifetime.

Aided by a team of outstanding advisers (who ignored the criticism from Never Trump Republicans to join his administration), he racked up an unprecedented litany of conservative accomplishments: He signed the first comprehensive tax reform in three decades, brokered new trade deals with Mexico, Canada, Japan and South Korea, and made America an energy superpower – supplanting Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest oil producer. He secured our southern border and forced Mexico to crack down on illegal immigration. And he was the only Republican president in six decades to have a perfect record in Supreme Court appointments.

He launched Operation Warp Speed, one of the greatest public health achievements in human history. He got NATO allies to spend hundreds of billions more on our common defense, became the first president to give Ukraine lethal military aid, bombed Syria twice for using chemical weapons on its people, and drove the Islamic State from its caliphate and then killed its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, imposed crippling sanctions that forced Tehran to cut funding for its terrorist proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, killed Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, and then brokered three Arab-Israeli peace accords — the first in more than a quarter-century — a diplomatic achievement that would have earned anyone else the Nobel Prize.

Each year of his presidency, I published columns detailing the 10 best and 10 worst things he had done that year (a practice I continued under Biden). Looking back, many of the items on my “worst” lists were things Trump said, while my “best” lists were filled with great things he had done. As troubling as some of Trump’s words were, his actions mattered more. And by that standard the Trump presidency was among the best of my lifetime — with the mute button on.

If Trump’s next four years in office are a continuation of those first four years, I will have a lot to praise and defend. But as the second Trump presidency begins, I have reservations again — different ones this time. One of the reasons Trump was so successful in his first term was that he surrounded himself with a true “team of rivals” — including many Reagan Republicans — who gave him a range of perspectives on which to base decisions. This time around, I worry that those around Trump plan to impose a purity test focused on weeding out “RINOs,” and that he will be surrounded by an echo chamber. He deserves people who will serve him loyally and execute his decisions faithfully — but who are willing to give him a wide range of advice.

And for Democrats, Trump has once again campaigned on a heterodox platform that includes many things liberals agree with — from tariffs to entitlements to spending and industrial policy. Will they work with him on these, or go into instant resistance mode again?

At the start of his first term, I vowed to treat him fairly by calling balls and strikes. I will do so again. I will applaud when he does the right thing, criticize him if he does the wrong thing, and root for him to succeed. Because he was elected by the American people and survived two assassination attempts to get here. Trump is our president, and we should all want him to succeed.