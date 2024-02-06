Thiessen: Donald Trump finally gets his honeymoon

“A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before,” Trump said, adding that “America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before.”

He promised a “revolution of common sense,” which he felt a divine calling to usher in. Describing how an assassin’s bullet ripped across his ear in a Pennsylvania field, Trump declared, “I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason: I was saved by God to make America great again.”

He then listed a litany of actions he would take to spark “a thrilling new era of national success” and “bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed” – from securing the border to unleashing U.S. energy production, tackling inflation, reclaiming the Panama Canal and planting the American flag on Mars. “The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars.”

At times, the speech sounded more like a State of the Union than an inaugural address, with less poetry for the ages than policies to meet the moment. But Americans want action, and Trump promised to give it to them.

The question is: Will Democrats work with him to deliver on any of the agenda he laid out? That is another difference from eight years ago: Many Democrats are publicly declaring their willingness to do so. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-New York) pledged “to find compromise on parts of the president-elect’s agenda.” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) said, “There are plenty of places where we can find common ground.” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California) asked, “Aren’t we here to help the lives of the American people?” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona): “The fact that we work across the aisle really matters to people.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) even published an op-ed – on FoxNews.com no less! – declaring that when Trump acts as an “antiestablishment populist prepared to take on the political class and act on behalf of working families,” then “I will gladly support him.”

Whether they follow through remains to be seen. After the past eight years, I will never underestimate the depths to which opponents of Trump will go to stop him. But Trump might finally get the presidency he should have had in 2017.

Trump has survived everything his adversaries have thrown at him, emerging unscathed and with a popular mandate. “Here I am,” Trump said in his address. “The American people have spoken. I stand before you now as proof.”