Thiessen: Behind the DOGE outrage machine

Imagine if the president of the United States announced he was forming “a SWAT team” of private-sector tech experts and deploying them “across agencies … in some cases, for six months, in some cases for two years … fixing outdated systems.”

A decade ago, President Barack Obama did just that, creating the U.S. Digital Service, an agency inside the White House made up of tech talent from companies such as Facebook and Google - including young engineers who served as presidential innovation fellows, tasked to be “change-makers working at the highest levels of the federal government.”

“They’re having a great time,” Obama said of the private-sector IT experts he deployed. “What they’ll tell me is that as long as they feel that they’ve got a president … who’s providing some air cover, there’s no system that they can’t get in there and work and change.”

No one sued Obama to stop his self-described SWAT team from getting access to U.S. government data systems. No member of Congress introduced a Taxpayer Data Protection Act to prevent the president’s tech wunderkinds from doing their work.

Now, a decade later, Donald Trump has issued an executive order renaming Obama’s U.S. Digital Service as the U.S. DOGE Service (the initials stand for Department of Government Efficiency) — and tapped Elon Musk and a team of young technologists from the private sector to run it. Like Obama, Trump is deploying the USDS across government agencies, but with a new mission: to harness the power of technology and artificial intelligence to root out waste, fraud and abuse.

This time, public workers unions and state attorneys general are suing to stop Musk’s team from accessing U.S. data systems, and Democratic members of Congress are joining the effort to shut down their work. Perhaps that’s because Obama’s tech bros were working to help the government spend more tax dollars, while Trump’s tech bros are working to cut $2 trillion in wasteful spending - and in the process are looking under stones many in institutional Washington would prefer remain undisturbed.

It’s about time. For decades, American taxpayers have been getting fleeced. Don’t take Musk’s word for it. Last March, the Government Accountability Office issued a report in which it estimated that the federal government had spent a whopping $236 billion on “improper payments” during the previous fiscal year, including $175 billion in payments to deceased individuals or those no longer eligible for government programs, and $44.6 billion in “unknown payments” – meaning the government does not know where the money went.

To put that in perspective, $236 billion is nearly three times the entire budget of the Department of Homeland Security, nearly three times the budget of the Education Department, and nearly twice what the federal government spent on infrastructure projects that year. It is the equivalent of more than half of all corporate taxes the federal government took in that year - all wasted, lost or stolen through fraud.