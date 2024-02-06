Thiessen: 5 things people get wrong about Trump and Ukraine

It is obvious from his disastrous Oval Office meeting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not understand President Donald Trump or what drives him when it comes to ending the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president is not alone. Critics are convinced that Trump loves Vladimir Putin and leans toward Russia, while many on the anti-Ukraine right believe he shares their animus toward Kyiv. Both are wrong, and tend to cherry-pick his statements to support their preconceptions, while overlooking the many things he has said that undermine their narrative.

The truth is more complex. I have spent many hours talking to and interviewing Trump about Ukraine and examining all he has said on the subject since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago. I might not agree with every element of Trump’s approach, such as his decision to pause military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, but unless Ukraine’s leaders understand Trump’s true goals and objectives, they will continue to find themselves at loggerheads with the man who holds the fate of their country in his hands.

Here are five things many Americans, Ukrainians and other observers don’t get about Trump when it comes to Ukraine:

1. Trump’s most pressing objective is to stop the fighting. The first thing Trump talks about when the subject of Ukraine comes up is that a) the war would never have started if he had been president, and b) he wants the killing to end. “I feel I have an obligation to try and do something to stop the death,” he said during his Feb. 28 meeting with Zelenskyy. “On both sides, we’re losing a lot of soldiers. And we want to see it stop. And we want to see the money get put to different kinds of use like rebuilding.”

This is why he wants an immediate ceasefire, while negotiations for a long-term peace deal proceed. The real damage Zelenskyy did during his Oval Office meeting was not alienating Trump personally (though he certainly did that), but convincing Trump that he does not want peace. Zelenskyy summarily dismissed an immediate ceasefire because he said Putin had already broken ceasefires 25 times, telling Trump, “That’s why we will never accept just a ceasefire. It will not work without security guarantees.” He questioned the value of diplomacy, demanding of Vice President JD Vance, “What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about?” And as Zelenskyy detailed Putin’s atrocities, what Trump perceived was a man so blinded by his contempt of Putin that he did not want the war to end. “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin. It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate,” Trump said as the meeting spiraled.

This produced the worst possible outcome: Trump decided, as he put it on Truth Social, that Zelenskyy “is not ready for Peace.” Zelenskyy then reinforced that impression by telling reporters in London that an end to the war “is still very, very far away” but that he expected U.S. military aid to continue because “Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep aid flowing. Wrong answer.

That convinced Trump — who wants to end the war in months, not years — that U.S. military assistance was encouraging Zelenskyy’s intransigence. “This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing,” he declared in a social media post. So, he paused military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine as pressure on Zelenskyy to accept a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy should have accepted Trump’s ceasefire unconditionally, which would have put the onus on Putin: If the Russian leader rejected it or violated it, he would be object of Trump’s ire and coercion, not Zelenskyy. The sooner Zelenskyy figures this out, and convinces Trump he wants to end the fighting, the more likely military aid will resume and it will become clear that Putin is the real obstacle to peace.

2. Trump wants to help Ukraine get the best deal possible. Trump is committed to helping Ukraine survive as a sovereign and independent nation. This is why the first agreement he negotiated on returning to the White House was “a durable partnership” with Kyiv to jointly develop Ukraine’s minerals and rare earths — which, once signed, will mean America is, literally, financially invested in Ukraine’s survival.

Trump also wants to help Ukraine regain as much of its territory as possible at the peace table. During a CNN presidential debate in June, Trump was asked whether Putin’s demands that Russia “keeps the Ukrainian territory it has already claimed” were acceptable to him. “No, they’re not acceptable,” he replied. And during an Oval Office meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month, he revealed that he planned to help Ukraine recover lost territory. “A lot of the sea line has been taken, and we’ll be talking about that,” Trump said, “And we’re going to see if we can get it back or get a lot of it back for Ukraine.”

Trump also understands that Ukraine needs security guarantees. He considers the minerals deal one such guarantee. “We’re going to be working over there. We’ll be on the land. And … nobody’s going to be messing around with our people when we’re there,” Trump explained. But he knows more will be needed — which is why, during his meeting with Zelenskyy, he publicly said he was open to the possibility of sending U.S. troops as part of a peacekeeping force. “I know other countries are going to, and they happen to be right next door. We haven’t committed, but we could conceivably,” he said.

Trump is open other ideas for long-term security measures. But he believes security is the last thing to be negotiated, not the first. “Security is so easy. That’s about 2 percent of the problem. I’m not worried about security. I’m worried about getting the deal done,” he said last month. I’m not sure he’s right — and Zelenskyy surely disagrees — but if Zelenskyy demands security measures up front, as a condition of ending the fighting, he will be running headlong into Trump’s negotiating strategy. That’s unwise.