They asked: "Do you think Trump is a racist?"

"'Go back?' Adrienne, doesn't that make him a racist?" Again, I say no. Look, most racists do a good job hiding it. They weigh their words and their deeds so as not to appear to be the evil people they are. Trump, on the other hand, says what he says regardless of race. He doesn't tippy-toe around people. We could make a list of the folks he's come out hard against, and we'll see they are wide-ranging. Look, if you're big and bad enough to run your mouth, be big and bad enough to take it when someone comes back at you. All these people complaining because he dared speak sharply to "women of color" may need to self-check. I find that people who think "minorities" (I can't stand that word!) need to be handled with kids' gloves are usually the ones harboring prejudice, often without even realizing it. These congresswomen don't need protecting just because they're "minorities." They can each stand on their own two feet. Feeling sorry for them because of race is Exhibit A of one's own prejudice. To me, Trump exemplifies the antithesis of that, whether we like his methods or not: He's going to treat them like he treats everyone else -- again, even if it's unpresidential.

It's often the racist who watches every word, dots every "i," crosses every "t" -- so careful he is not to reveal his true intentions. It's the Trumps of the world who are the opposite; they speak off the cuff -- unscripted, untethered and, often, uncouth -- which, unwittingly, is what gets them into trouble. It's the accusers who are often the racists. Their view of everything through the lens of race speaks more about them than it does about him. Some people, of course, are just playing the race card--which is not only wrong, but downright dangerous and may cause real racism to be doubted because...you know, "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." Let's reserve outrage for actual racism. This isn't a game.

Then there are those who disagree with me and feel it's their duty to educate me about racism -- you know, school the black chick, as if the black chick doesn't comprehend racism. That's annoying, and ridiculously naive, coming from black folks, but -- and don't get offended by what I'm about to say -- it's especially ballsy coming from my brothers and sisters of the Caucasian persuasion. Y'all might just wanna back on up and think this thing through. Give it a sec; it'll come to you.

This will annoy some, which I'm OK with: Not only do I not believe Trump is a racist; I agree with what he said. If you're not happy here, if your experience in America is so negative, why stay? To me, it's like a person who is unhappy with her living arrangements. I take her in, and all she does is complain. Finally, I have to say it: "If you're not happy here and all you do is complain, go back where you came from; no one is making you stay." But she doesn't go anywhere. Just like I wrote recently, where are all those public figures who were going to flee the country if Trump got elected? Still here.

So instead of the "squad," maybe they should be called the "squatters" because for all that complaining they're doing, they ain't going nowhere -- and that doesn't make Trump a racist; it just makes him right.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.