There's one easy trick to winning in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a history, and a present, of promoting wild conspiracy theories. His independent bid for the presidency is quixotic at best. And yet a new Quinnipiac poll has him getting an impressive 22% in a three-way contest with Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and with a narrow lead among independents.

This should be less encouraging to RFK than a warning sign to the major parties that they are courting disaster by nominating two candidates so unappealing that a solid bloc of voters, at first blush, would prefer someone, anyone really, with the last name Kennedy.

Democracy is usually the art of giving voters what they want. But, apparently, not in 2024.

Usually the obvious political considerations prevail in presidential politics.

It was pretty obvious that Joe Biden was a stronger general-election candidate in 2020 than Bernie Sanders, and lo and behold, Biden rose from the dead and won the Democratic nomination.

Sometimes passion, calculated risk-taking, delusion or stasis overwhelm the obvious, though. When this happens to one party -- think of the Barry Goldwater or George McGovern nominations -- it often suffers a debacle. But what if both parties succumb to these forces at the same time?

Then, you get a clash of weakness where each party risks throwing away a winnable race through its insistence on a desperately flawed nominee.

The Republican reaction to the likely renomination of President Biden is, in effect, "We'll see and raise your unpopular incumbent who looks like he could tip over at any moment with an unpopular former president who will likely be convicted of felonies next year."

The Democratic reaction to the likely renomination of Donald Trump is, in effect, "We'll see and raise your radioactive standard-bearer with a president who is trailing him in polls and who most people think can't serve another four years."