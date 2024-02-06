There's gold in the hillbillies

It didn't surprise me when, backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, Father Thomas Joseph White began telling me that while he enjoyed touring with his band the Hillbilly Thomists, which consists of musical friars, he enjoys writing more. When not playing banjo in Nashville, White is the rector of the Angelicum in Rome; the school's most famous alumnus is Pope John Paul II. His latest book is an authoritative study of the Holy Trinity.

Father White is a founding member of the Hillbilly Thomists, which came about when he brought his banjo out just for fun at religious gatherings. Slowly, friars who had professional music backgrounds joined him and they got serious, and even hit the Billboard charts.

Later that night, as White began a solo on stage at the Opry, I turned to an archbishop and mentioned that we were listening to the rector of the storied Angelicum. At first, he thought I was pulling his leg. That's some of the fun of the Hillbilly Thomists. It may seem unlikely -- friars of an over 800-year-old religious order dedicated to contemplation, study and preaching who are singing about bourbon, bluegrass and the Bible.

But that's also the beauty of it. The bluegrass tradition the Hillbilly Thomists have taken up is a great mix of good fun and opportunities to catechize, much of which is infused with the writings, or at least spirit, of famous Dominican St. Thomas Aquinas.

In introducing a song about bourbon, Father Timothy Danaher relayed the substance of a debate he heard fellow friars having about what they would want if they were stranded on an island -- bourbon, bluegrass or the Bible? They concluded that you can memorize the Bible and bluegrass, but not bourbon.

While there is humor in the band, it's nonetheless based on serious religious principles.