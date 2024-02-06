There should be no "woke" in baseball

It's not unusual for prayer to play a role in sports.

"Spahn, Sain, and pray for rain!" was the famous refrain of Boston Braves fans in 1948, when they wanted their exceptional pitchers Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain to start as many games as possible.

A couple of years ago, the team chaplain of the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team, Sister Jean, prayed before a game against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, "As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win." (Final score: Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58).

In the long history of sports, though, it seems unlikely that anyone has ever felt compelled to pray over the spiritual hurt caused by a team -- until now. Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez dedicated a service to praying for "healing due to the harm caused by" the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And he's not referring to the team's disappointing exit from the playoffs last year at the hands of the San Diego Padres or its relatively soft 38-30 start this year. No, rather its "decision to honor a group that intentionally denigrates and profanes the Christian faith."

He's speaking of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag queens who dress up as Roman Catholic nuns and mock their faith. In the most embarrassing to-and-fro since Yankee owner George Steinbrenner fired and rehired manager Billy Martin multiple times, the Dodgers announced that they'd honor the "Sisters" on the team's "LGBTQ+ Pride Night," then backed off when people of faith were offended, then decided to honor them after all in response to LGBTQ backlash to the backlash.

This shameful cowardice comes courtesy of one of baseball's most storied franchises, one that used to hold "Nun's Day" at the stadium.

It's a symptom of the sheer unavoidability of "woke" cultural politics that they've come to baseball, once the most mainstream and arguably still the most traditional of major sports league.