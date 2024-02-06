There is still a need for coal in America's power grid

When it comes to the global-warming debate, mischaracterizations abound. For example, the term “denier” is often used — suggesting someone doesn’t believe the Earth has warmed over the past century.

In fact, the scientific community is split over the primary driver of contemporary warming — whether it’s rising carbon dioxide (CO2) or increased solar output. Similarly, the debate over CO2 reduction gets trapped in an all-or-nothing ideological divide. Those supporting the continued use of coal and nuclear power are criticized — even if their reasoning is the need to continue supplying sufficient, affordable electricity to 330 million Americans each day.

The Trump administration is about to jump into this polarizing split when it issues a final “Affordable Clean Energy” (ACE) rule to replace President Barack Obama’s 2015 Clean Power Plan. Critics say the ACE rule doesn’t require sufficient CO2 reductions, and it’s an attempt to extend the life of coal plants.

But this overlooks a fundamental question: Can the United States shut down its coal and nuclear power plants, yet still supply the nation with 24/7 electricity?

It would be terrific if the answer were “yes.” But the United States relies on an awful lot of nonstop electricity. The daily demands of metropolitan drinking water and sewage treatment alone require massive amounts of electricity.

According to the U.S. Electricity Information Administration (EIA), America’s electricity demand continually runs between 400,000 and 600,000 megawatts. By comparison, 1 megawatt can power as many as 750 homes.

The ACE takes a pragmatic approach to supporting America’s power grid. It asks, “How can we reduce CO2 emissions, but still make sure we have sufficient electricity each day?” That’s a far different calculation from simply racing to eliminate overall CO2 emissions. And ACE takes a practical approach, since it recognizes the U.S. power grid is already showing signs of strain.