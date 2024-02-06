There is no trans community

To take a random example drawn from the life of Joe DiMaggio, there's no doubt that Isola delle Femmine on the coast of Sicily, where the DiMaggio family had fished for generations, was a community and that North Beach in San Francisco, where Giuseppe DiMaggio moved the family around the turn of the century, was an Italian-immigrant community.

There are genuine, long-standing gay communities in neighborhoods of American cities.

But there is no overarching trans community any more than there's a white, African American, left-handed, or redheaded community.

It's manifestly absurd to consider a disparate group of people constituting less than one half of 1% of the population spread out across the entirety of the country — from diverse walks of life and in different situations regarding their trans status — as a community.

Regarding their status, according to a recent study by The Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation, some of these people may just wear the clothes of the other sex, some may have had hormone treatments or surgical procedures; some may identify in public as trans all the time, some occasionally, some never at all; some, in fact many, may not even refer to themselves as trans.

It's even more preposterous to speak of an LGBTQ community. There are plenty of gay people who think it's wrong to try to convince what they consider gay girls or boys that they are really members of the opposite sex. They themselves have never had any doubt about their own sex, and they are supposedly part of the same community — thanks, mostly, to a widely cited series of letters — as people convinced they are the wrong sex?

The emphasis on faux community is obviously a function of identity politics. It is an attempt to play on our natural sense that communities deserve representation, and a way to flatten all members of a large group and subsume them into a single entity that progressives, and only progressives, can speak for.

If most trans people develop doubts about aggressive gender-affirming treatments for minors, it will never be said that the "trans community" opposes such procedures.

If we believe what we are told, there's no fashionable community in America that ever has a conservative attitude or sentiment.

Of course, if someone started referring to "the white community" and expected collective demands attributed to it to be met, this would be considered ludicrous and noxious.

America in the 21st century needs more community, just not the kind that is now on offer.