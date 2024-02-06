You've heard the line: If you don't like the weather here, stick around five minutes — it'll change.
Five minutes might be hyperbolic, but significant weather changes in a short time aren't unusual — here or elsewhere.
The 10-day forecast for our area calls for near-record warmth and potential severe weather this week and possible snow next week.
So, yeah, change.
Winter months such as February don't usually conjure thoughts of severe weather, but there is no such thing as severe weather "season". Thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in every month of the year.
Look back no further than December 2021. Strong tornadoes roared through the Bootheel and into Kentucky and Illinois. One of the twisters devastated Mayfield, Kentucky.
Or recall February 2017. Overnight from Feb. 28 into March 1, a tornado outbreak destroyed homes and damaged trees and power lines in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. An unusually strong EF-4, long-track tornado began west of Perryville and continued well into Illinois.
Point is, severe weather isn't common in the dead of winter, but conditions can lead to windows of opportunity for hail-laden thunderstorms and even tornadoes.
So, pay attention to weather forecasts, have your safe location ready and implement a communications tree to check on family and friends afterward.
