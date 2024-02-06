You've heard the line: If you don't like the weather here, stick around five minutes — it'll change.

Five minutes might be hyperbolic, but significant weather changes in a short time aren't unusual — here or elsewhere.

The 10-day forecast for our area calls for near-record warmth and potential severe weather this week and possible snow next week.

So, yeah, change.

Winter months such as February don't usually conjure thoughts of severe weather, but there is no such thing as severe weather "season". Thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in every month of the year.