There is no Biden moment

If Joe Biden wanted to spend massively in response to a nearly unprecedented public health emergency, he was elected too late.

The conventional wisdom justifying Biden's new FDR-sized ambitions is that the country is in crisis, and he has to meet the proverbial moment, which can only be done with 13-digit spending bills.

The truth is, though, that there is no crisis, and there is no moment. There's only an excuse, an occasion, and a procedure.

The excuse is the supposed downtrodden state of the country such that only $6 trillion can save it from wrack and ruin.

The occasion is very slender Democratic majorities in Congress that are willing to contemplate levels of spending that, not too long ago, only the likes of Bernie Sanders and AOC openly agitated for.

The procedure is reconciliation, the process that allows fiscal measures to pass the Senate with just 51 votes rather than the usual 60.

It is true that the nation was in a double-barreled public health and economic emergency for about a year, but Biden took office in January just when, thanks to the advent of the COVID-19 vaccines, the end was finally in sight.

Now, new cases have declined steeply from their peak, and are down nearly 30% over the last two weeks.

Even New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are lifting their COVID-19 restrictions in coming weeks.