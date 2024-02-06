Their Mission, Our Mess

As Memorial Day approaches and chaos continues in Washington, DC, it's a good time to remember the price that our United States servicemembers pay to keep our nation afloat and defend our freedom. All kinds of mess transpires with politicians and pundits, yet patriotism is found in the hearts of the men and women who wear the uniform, and honor is due those who died doing so.

The controversies are many: Russia conspiracy theories, calls for impeachment, government leaks, fake news, dictators flexing muscles, protestsÂ…The list goes on. Never a dull moment do we see. And while we could spend much time discussing each of these, I'd rather discuss those who allow people to express themselves -- whether or not we like what they express.

I have great respect for our military. They sacrifice their own agenda for an agenda larger than themselves -- larger than all of us. When they sign up to represent the United States, they acknowledge that America's values, history, and future matter more than any one of us. So while we fight over politics and politicians, while we promote our own perspectives -- often over truth -- our military stand ready to defend our right to do so. They even defend our right to be wrong, and they do it to their own detriment, at the expense of their own safety. They take their marching orders and move forward.

As we have stayed in our safe spaces and fought from our own biases and limited cultural perspectives, soldiers have shed blood, battled and died. They have fought alongside people of different races, religions and socioeconomic backgrounds. Their names are engraved on tombstones in military graveyards next to those they regarded simply as their American brother or sister.

We allow issues to divide and bring out the worst in us. Many call for President Trump's removal today, and many called for President Obama's yesterday. The media are a joke, turning journalism into a vehicle to shape minds rather than inform them. Facts are an aside as we search for evidence to support what we already believe. Faux outrage is rampant, prompting protests that wreak havoc and demolish communities. We live in crazy times with little, if any, stability.