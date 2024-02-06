The zero cost canard

If Democrats get their reconciliation bill, it won't be because they convinced the American public its true cost is zero.

As the political prospects of the bill have sagged, Democrats are trying to recalibrate by arguing a generational spending binge really won't cost anything at all.

Citing provisions to offset the spending, Biden has said the bill is "going to cost nothing." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeated the same argument.

Trying to redefine the cost of a $3.5 trillion bill as zero must rank among the most patently absurd attempts to change reality through a talking point ever attempted.

It's mind-bending logic that would mystify Lewis Carroll.

It's the kind of reasoning you'd expect of any bankrupt person or someone blissfully unaware he or she is about to go bankrupt.

It's the equivalent in its transparent, willful implausibility of Donald Trump's pledge Mexico would somehow, at some time, despite all its denials, pay for the border wall.

The fact is, spending money is, by definition, spending money.

Heretofore, this contention would have been uncontroversial. Indeed, before the reconciliation bill ran into turbulence, the point of it was it would involve spending boatloads of money — like FDR and LBJ did.

The best defense of the Biden/Pelosi argument is it depends on what the meaning of "cost" is.

"If Democrats intend to invest $3.5 trillion," Steve Benen of MSNBC writes, "but they also intend to pay for all that without adding to the national debt, then for all intents and purposes, the package costs nothing."