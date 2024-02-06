The youth of the world

Pope Francis is headed to Portugal for World Youth Day, an event started by Pope John Paul II that remains transformational for Catholic young people. A papal event isn't breaking news, but it could be even more important.

I was 40 when I experienced World Youth Day for the first time, in Poland that year. I was covering it, not joining in. But it was impossible not to be impacted by it. It was the summer Hillary Rodham Clinton and Donald Trump were running for president. I distinctly remember waking up in the middle of the night to watch the political conventions and posting some regrettable tweets about them. Despite my presence at a religious event, I was still getting distracted by the secular world.

In Krakow that summer, almost every Uber driver I encountered asked me about politics in the United States. They wondered why Americans couldn't come up with alternatives to the two major presidential candidates. "You're a big country and this is the best you can come up with!"

One day, just before Pope Francis arrived, I moderated a panel on religious freedom in front of a crowd of 20,000 English-speaking pilgrims. Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil, Iraq, was one of the panelists; he got a standing ovation from a crowd of young people whom I suspect knew little about his struggle against genocide until that day. A mother helping lead one of the delegations reached out to me afterward and thanked me for focusing on hope. She shared how distressing she found the presidential election that year and how the event was helping her keep her eyes on more fundamental things.