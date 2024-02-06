The year of St. Joe

This is the year of Joe. Not Biden. But the main man in the Nativity scene nearest you (since Jesus is but a baby, albeit divine). Pope Francis delivered the news of a year dedicated to St. Joseph earlier this month on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8. So, we are already a few weeks in.

Since the pandemic hit, the little things have taken on a new importance. A year ago, going to the grocery store didn't seem like an act of courage. Charity has taken a front seat, and so has fear. St. Joseph could have been consumed by fear when he heard that his wife was pregnant with the son of God. Could our cynical times receive such news? And yet, here we are at Christmas, which invites us to a renewed humility, to an understanding that our greatest weaknesses can become our greatest strengths.

"[W]e must learn to look upon our weaknesses with tender mercy," is how Pope Francis puts it in his proclamation of the Year of St. Joseph. He says: "Even through Joseph's fears, God's will, his history and his plan, were at work. Joseph, then, teaches us that faith in God includes believing that he can work even through our fears, our frailties and our weaknesses. He also teaches us that amid the tempests of life, we must never be afraid to let the Lord steer our course. At times, we want to be in complete control, yet God always sees the bigger picture."

So much of what the pope says is relevant to what we are currently living through. Consider these words: "Tenderness is the best way to touch the frailty within us. Pointing fingers and judging others are frequently signs of an inability to accept our own weaknesses, our own frailty. Only tender love will save us."