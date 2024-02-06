The year Christmas morning got quiet

We lay there staring at the ceiling. Something was off. It was quiet. No squeals. No patter of excited feet running down the hall to our bedroom. Just dark and quiet. Every year on Christmas morning, my husband and I were forbidden to get out of bed — an unspoken law of sorts. The way it was supposed to go was the children were to burst in and jump on the bed and wake us.

"It's Christmas, it's Christmas!" they'd say.

But this year, we lay there, eyes wide-open. We'd periodically check the bedside clock for the time or allow our phones to illuminate for a moment for us to double-check the time (but not long enough that a child might catch us awake). No. That wouldn't be good.

"Aww, you're awake?" they'd say, and we'd know that we had ruined Christmas. So, there we lay.

While sugarplums danced in their heads, coffee danced in ours or maybe we danced with dreams of a quick jaunt to the bathroom.

"This is ridiculous," my husband whispered as the room began to lighten with the dawn.

"What do we do?" I answered.

My husband unlocked his phone screen and texted the eldest teenage child.