The worst vice-presidential pick of the last 50 years

Poor Kamala Harris. The alleged misogyny that is tearing at her vice presidency apparently extends to highly partisan Democratic leaders such as Jamie Raskin and Nancy Pelosi.

Both of them caused ripples when their praise for Harris in recent TV interviews was notably cool, as if they were at a high-end fundraising dinner and hated the escargot but had to try to convince the hostess that they really loved it.

The Biden campaign reportedly contacted both Raskin and Pelosi. The Maryland congressman revised his remarks to say that Harris is "unquestionably the best running mate for President Biden in 2024," while the former House Speaker's office pointed to the favorable things she said about Harris in her initial interview.

What Raskin and Pelosi clearly know, if they can't say it out loud, is that Joe Biden botched his vice-presidential pick; it is the worst pick in half a century and easily one of the worst in the last 80 years.

As Democrats begin to realize Biden's political weakness, with Donald Trump barreling down the pike, Harris is one of the factors -- although not the main one -- keeping them from doing anything about it.

What if someone did convince Biden to step aside for the good of the party? Well, that might open the way for Harris herself to become the nominee. In other words, out of the pan and into the fire.

Even if she lost in an open nominating process, it'd be quite the spectacle for Democrats to turn away a potentially "historic" presidential nominee for someone else.

So, she's at least playing a role in the propping up of what may prove the weakest incumbent presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush.