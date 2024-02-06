The worst time for congressional partisanship

Democrats added provisions to increase federal control over elections including federal mandates on how and when we vote, and who collects absentee ballots. Conservatives have long believed these progressive proposals -- mandatory early voting, mail-in ballots (which would allow ballots to be marked behind closed doors), same-day registration and legalized ballot harvesting -- are aimed at manipulating election outcomes and facilitating voter fraud. These measures have consistently failed, but Pelosi and company figured that with a gun to Republicans' heads, they would cave to avoid being perceived as uncompassionate. Congressman Adam Schiff insulted Americans' intelligence even more than he usually does, by depicting these provisions as necessary to strengthen "the health of our democracy."

Other Democratic add-ons included aid for Planned Parenthood, millions for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour for all businesses receiving stimulus funds.

Perhaps worst of all was their ploy to require airlines receiving assistance to fully offset carbon emissions by 2025. "There is a whole concern in our country that if we're giving tens of billions of dollars to the airlines, that we could at least have a shared value about what happens to the environment," Pelosi tweeted.

To understand just how disgraceful this little trick was, consider the reaction of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, the principal architect of AOC's notorious Green New Deal and a progressive's progressive. "I helped write the #GreenNewDeal and I think this is ridiculous," Chakrabarti tweeted. "The tiny little emissions standard increase doesn't even do anything meaningful to stave off climate change and gives the @GOP leverage to get rid of real help for working people. Solve the problem at hand."

How can Democrats still get by with their professions of compassion when they can't tie their shoes without injecting politics into their shoelaces? How dare they hold this relief bill hostage for items that have nothing to do with the crisis or assisting those suffering from it while otherwise claiming to support it?

This stunt showcases the level of extremism choking the reason out of the Democratic Party. Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's shameless support of these Green New Deal provisions puts the lie to the notion that he is a moderate alternative to some of the more extreme leftist Democratic candidates.

One can hope for more bipartisanship in tackling this pandemic and its surrounding economic devastation, but that can only happen if we decouple from relief bills the less urgent problems unrelated to the crisis. So far, congressional Democrats have resisted that, which, in a sane world, would come back to bite them in November.

