The widening war

The public needs straight talk about what's happening in Eastern Europe.

President Joe Biden and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson need to level with their own countrymen about the rising risk of war against Russia. The public's getting double talk -- praise for the Ukrainians' courage but also empty promises that what's happening in Ukraine will stay in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Sunday that "President Biden has been clear that we are not going to get into a war with Russia."

Johnson wrote in the New York Times on Monday that "this is not a NATO conflict and it will not become one."

That's ridiculous. The U.K. and the U.S. can't make that guarantee. There are too many tripwires leading to broad-scale war.

American eyes are on gruesome television images of Ukrainians huddled in the basements of bombed hospitals or running down snowy roads with children in their arms to escape Russian missile fire.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin is eyeing territory beyond Ukraine, including Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, all NATO allies once under Soviet domination.

These countries and five other NATO members have already triggered Article 4 of the NATO agreement, calling for consultations about the serious Russian threat.

In response, the U.S. and other NATO allies are moving ground troops and tanks into Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. News broke Monday that the U.S. is considering supplying air defense systems to these three Baltic countries.

On Monday, Blinken also pledged to Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, that "we will defend every inch of NATO territory if it comes under attack."