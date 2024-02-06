The weird new era of abortion debate

This year marks the 50th anniversary since Roe v. Wade. Obviously, this year people gathered in Washington, D.C. for the March for Life with a new focus, as the Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade, the decision that made legal abortion the law of the land, last year.

Despite legal abortion being a thing of the past in many states thanks to that decision, we have much work to do when it comes to protecting life in America. Much of our debate around the issue of abortion continues to be mired in the cruelty, incoherence and judgmental attitudes that were a hallmark of the Roe era.

During the recent debate on the floor of the House of Representatives about legislation that would help protect babies who are born alive during a botched abortion, a Democratic congresswoman from Michigan quoted from the Old Testament to defend her "no" vote. She began: "As a pro-choice Christian who chose life, this issue is so personal to me. My faith informs my actions, but it doesn't dictate the policy of an entire nation."

During the Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception before the March for Life this year, Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, who runs the U.S. bishops' pro-life office, said that a child in the womb belongs to God first and we all have a responsibility to do what we can to protect that child of God. This does seem to be a more sensible take-away from Scripture, as far as I'm concerned.