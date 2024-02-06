As I began to write this column I realized that a word has made a drastic change from what it meant earlier in my life to what it means today. In the 1960s and when I was assigned to Berlin in 1970 "the Wall" referred to the Berlin Wall which cut the city of Berlin in half. The western half of the city contained the U.S., the British, and the French sectors while the eastern half of the city was the Soviet sector. Construction of the wall was begun August 31, 1961 and it stood until 1989.

The Berlin Wall was a cruel and deadly structure which divided families and caused the deaths of anyone who tried to cross from communist East Berlin to free West Berlin. With the end of communism and the destruction of the Berlin Wall, the name the "Berlin Wall" went into the history books and took with it the tragedy of its existence.

As communism in Europe reached its peak and began its slow death it was beginning its spread in Southeast Asia. That spread was the justification for the U.S. to fight that spread in Southeast Asia. That fight lasted through the last half of the 1960 until the collapse of South Vietnam in 1975.