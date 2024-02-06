The ventilator crisis that wasn't

At a coronavirus task force briefing at the beginning of April, White House adviser Jared Kushner explained the approach that would -- as events proved -- get the country through its ventilator crisis.

He was relentlessly pilloried, mocked and distorted in the press for it.

Kushner said at one point that states shouldn't be drawing on the federal stockpile just to hold ventilators in their own reserves (the administration was worried about ventilators sent to New York state not making it to hard-pressed hospitals in New York City).

This led to a flurry of media criticism alleging that Kushner wanted to horde the federal ventilator stockpile. In a piece for The New Yorker, Susan Glasser wrote that the press briefing "will surely go down as one of the Administration's most callous performances."

Actually, the emphasis on data and shrewd allocation that Kushner discussed at the April 2 briefing has clearly worked.

At the outset, the country was looking at a daunting, perhaps impossible challenge. A chilling briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency early on posited that the U.S. could be short 130,000 ventilators by April 1. The federal government had about 16,000 ventilators on hand in its stockpile and several thousand more from Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense.

A couple of insights drove the administration's effort to get its arms around the problem.

Officials realized, as one White House adviser puts it, that there was "too much guesstimating" going on. Many governors didn't know how many ventilators their states had and were acting on the normal impulse to have more than enough, just in case.