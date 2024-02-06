The unrest did not start with Trump

When some people see a problem, their first instinct is to attach blame.

Others look first for a solution and hold the blame game until later.

I normally fall into the latter camp.

But not today.

From sports to entertainment to college campuses, there is unrest in this country the likes of which have never been seen.

On the international stage, a dangerous world is unfolding at break neck speed with potential catastrophic consequences.

And you can lay all of this unrest at the feet of Barack Obama who successfully sought to divide by class, by race and by gender.

The promise of some mythical fundamental transformation brought us where we are today.

It's not the incendiary words of Donald Trump. It's the legacy of Barack Obama whose view of America pushed too many Americans' backs against a wall.

Donald Trump is the target. But the core reason for this growing unrest stems from Obama policies that sought to punish the producers to the benefit of the non-producers.

On the world stage, North Korea and Iran are emboldened by eight years of appeasement policies of the Obama administration.

And these failed policies may well result in American blood.

The civil disobedience that has been a part of American history has now abandoned the civil aspect.