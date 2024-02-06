The 'underordinary' Christmas story

Christmas is tomorrow, so I take this opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas. I hope you have plans with family, friends and food. As for me, Iï¿½ll be working, but Iï¿½ve decided to be jovial nonetheless. Why? Because Iï¿½m making a conscious decision to do so ï¿½ to allow the reason for the season to also be my reason to rejoice.

The day before Christmas is a great time to share with you a message my pastor recently shared with our church. All my life, like most of you, I have heard what we call the Christmas Story. We have heard about Mary, Joseph and Jesus. We can recite the roles the angel and wise men played. We know about the inn with no vacancies, as well as the gold, frankincense and myrrh. Weï¿½ve heard it all. And when we can say weï¿½ve heard it all, we usually cease hearing anything at all. But I love it when an old story becomes new, leaps off the page and becomes even more relevant, practical and on-time than we could have imagined.

That describes Pastor Zackï¿½s Christmas Story message two Sundays ago. It became my story in a new way. I want it to become yours. Tomorrow, youï¿½ll devour whatever yummy meal your family traditionally eats on Christmas Day. Now, on Christmas Eve, devour a few morsels from this message.

Jesus, God in the flesh, changed His world ï¿½ and because He did, each of us has the opportunity to change ours. That was my pastorï¿½s focus, and Iï¿½ll share a few highlights:

God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things: If youï¿½ve ever felt like you cannot make a difference because you donï¿½t come from ï¿½anything special,ï¿½ you werenï¿½t born in a mansion, youï¿½re just ï¿½ well, you, thereï¿½s good news. Mary had to explain how she ended up single and pregnant. Joseph had to accept the far-fetched story himself. They were ordinary, but look what God did through them. Jesus was then born in a manger. Not only was that not extraordinary; that was basically underordinary! But look what God is still doing through Him. And this isnï¿½t just about them. Itï¿½s about us. None of it made sense, but Godï¿½s purpose, Pastor pointed out, is always bigger than our comprehension.