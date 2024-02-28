The un-American campaign against Donald Trump

On top of the civil fraud case, Trump has been hit by $5 million and $83.3 million verdicts in the two E. Jean Carroll cases. Former prosecutor Andy McCarthy notes that the rules in such cases are that the defendant "has to post the amount of the judgment, plus interest, in order to assure the court that the appeal is not simply for purposes of delay, and that the defendant will pay up if he loses." That means Trump will have to pony up half a billion dollars merely to appeal.

This is before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg comes in with his criminal case, wherein the elected Democratic prosecutor has bootstrapped what should, at most, be a misdemeanor involving hush money paid to a porn star into 34 felony counts.

Bragg's fraud case, in what's becoming a theme, doesn't allege anyone actually being defrauded, and was brought only after Bragg was criticized by allies for taking a pass on charges that, to quote Abraham Lincoln, are "as thin as the homeopathic soup that was made by boiling the shadow of a pigeon that had starved to death."

"Lock her up" was an unworthy slogan directed at Hillary Rodham Clinton back in 2016. Now, Trump's enemies have seen and raised that sentiment. They are moving to destroy Trump's business, drain his resources, blacken his reputation, sink his presidential campaign and, if they can, lock him up -- and literally, not figuratively.

What's happening in New York -- and is being replicated at the federal level and in Georgia in the 2020 election cases -- is law as blood lust. It is a rejection of the Anglo-American legal tradition as it has developed over the centuries to enshrine neutrality and fair play in favor of something that is more personalized and illiberal.

These prosecutors are acting as if they consider the famous speech by then-attorney general and future Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson not as a warning, but a road map. He called "the most dangerous power of the prosecutor" that "he will pick people that he thinks he should get, rather than pick cases that need to be prosecuted." Given the variety of laws on the books, Jackson explained, "A prosecutor stands a fair chance of finding at least a technical violation of some act on the part of almost anyone." Then it becomes "a question of picking the man and searching the law books, or putting investigators to work, to pin some offense on him."

That Donald Trump is the man in question doesn't make this phenomenon any less disgraceful or un-American.