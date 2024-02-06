The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

Most Americans understandably favor the Ukrainian resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin's naked 2022 aggression.

Yet for Ukraine to break the current deadlock — our generation's Verdun with perhaps 600,000 combined casualties so far — and "win" the war, it apparently must have the military wherewithal to hit targets inside Russia.

Such strategically logical attacks might nevertheless provoke a wounded and unpredictable Russia finally to carry out its boilerplate and ignored existential threats.

From the last 75 years of big-power rivalries, the operational "rules" of proxy wars are well known.

In Vietnam, Korea, and Afghanistan, Russia supplied America's enemies — sometimes even sending Russian pilots into combat zones.

Thousands of Americans likely died due to our adversaries' use of Russian munitions and personnel.

Likewise, Russia lost 15,000 fatalities in its decade-long misadventure in Afghanistan. In part, Moscow's defeat may have been due to deadly American weapons, including sophisticated Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In the bloody decades of these big-power proxy wars, many were fought on or near the borders of Russia or China.

Yet none of these surrogate conflicts of the nuclear age ever led to hot wars between the U.S. and Russia or China.

But Ukraine risks now becoming a new — and different — proxy war altogether.

Never has the U.S. squared off against Russia or China in a conventional proxy war over either's respective historical borders (whether illegitimate or not).

Neither has Russia nor the U.S. itself ever provided weapons to a proxy belligerent that were used directly inside the respective homeland of either side. They understood superpowers react unpredictably to any third-party who fuels direct conventional attacks on their homelands.

Nobly protecting both Ukraine and Taiwan understandably holds a potential risk of big-power escalation that even Vietnam, Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq likely did not.

The U.S. rightly is very sensitive to intrusions of any rival big power near its own borders.

When the Soviets had supplied missiles aimed at the U.S. to its proxy communist Cuba, the Kennedy administration was willing to risk war against Moscow. Indeed, America went to DefCon 2, the second highest level of nuclear readiness.