The Trump GOP isn't as different as you think

Donald Trump took over the Republican Party, but it’s still discernibly the Republican Party.

The Republican National Convention was obviously very Trumpy. At least one member of the family had a slot every night, and it featured theatrical touches worthy of reality TV.

There also are notable differences of substance. Trump’s party has reversed itself on trade and jettisoned concern over deficit spending. The party is much less hawkish than George W. Bush’s GOP and much more skeptical of immigration than Ronald Reagan’s. It doesn’t have the focus of the 2004 Republican convention on terrorism or the 2012 Republican convention on out-of-control entitlement spending.

And yet there is a clear throughline between today’s Republican Party and the GOP of the past several decades. Someone transported from the floor of a Republican convention in the 1980s, 1990s or 2000s to the Mellon Auditorium would unquestionably have known where he or she was.

Take Don Trump Jr.’s forceful speech, which by lineage and inclination should be most representative of the Trump GOP.

Sure enough, on trade and immigration, Trump Jr. hit distinctively Trumpian notes. But much of what he said echoed high-profile speakers at past Republican conventions.

Trump Jr. argued that “Biden’s radical left-wing policies would stop our economic recovery cold,” in part by raising taxes.

This contrast with Democrats is a GOP commonplace. The keynoter at the 1984 convention during the high tide of Reaganism, Katherine Davalos Ortega, then treasurer of the United States, hit Democratic nominee Walter Mondale for his long record “based on the idea of high taxes, big spending and more government regulations.”

Trump Jr. called the former vice president “Beijing Biden” and said he’s “weak on China.”

Harsh? Yes. But name-calling aside, Republicans have been hitting Democrats as weak for decades.