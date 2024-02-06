The Trump-Biden embrace

America may not want a Trump-Biden rematch, but Donald Trump and Joe Biden sure do.

A CNN poll late last year showed that 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want a different GOP nominee in 2024, and a roughly similar proportion of Democrats hope for a nominee other than Biden.

Not that either man is inclined to pay any attention.

Trump wants revenge against a president who humiliated him in 2020 and who, with an approval rating in the mid-40s, would seem ripe for the picking.

Biden wants to run against a persistently unpopular, controversy-plagued former president whom he beat once before and used to great effect as a foil in the 2022 midterms.

Trump's best argument is that his policies were better than Biden's.

Biden's best argument is that he's not Trump.

It's the weirdest, and most dispiriting, symbiotic relationship in politics. It's the career politician soaked in conventional politics versus the upstart developer with zero respect for rules. The establishmentarian versus the populist. Boring versus erratic. And ... unpopular versus unpopular, as well as, now that you mention it, old versus old.

If Biden stepped aside, Trump might feel a little less driven to run, whereas if Trump declined to run, Democrats would have to be much more nervous about how Biden would match up against a younger, less toxic opponent.

As it is, the weakness of each is a motivator and prop for the other.

Just consider: It's probably a good rule of thumb not to run a presidential candidate who's under federal investigation for mishandling classified documents.