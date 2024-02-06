The tragedy of Russia

On the one hand, events in Russia this past weekend were stunning — the leader of a mercenary group declaring against the country's military leadership and, for 24 hours, marching on Moscow.

On the other, they were about what you'd expect in a Russia that, across the long centuries of its existence, has never managed to achieve Western standards of self-government.

Everything we need to know about Russia was made clear by its brutish, cynical and incompetent invasion of Ukraine. But the blowback from the invasion in the form Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's brief armed revolt fills out the picture.

Revolutions, attempted rebellions, assassinations and coups dot the Russian historical landscape. This isn't unusual in old nations. What makes Russia different is that it is dealing with them to this day.

England had a no-kidding war between the king and parliament ... more than 350 years ago. Boris Yeltsin had a battle with the parliament that resulted in the parliamentary building getting shelled by tanks ... in 1993.

If Prigozhin hadn't turned back, Russian tanks might have been battling in the streets of Moscow once again.

"Getting to Denmark" is the phrase social scientists use for achieving the modern standard of government.

"For people in developing countries," Francis Fukuyama has written, "'Denmark' is a mythical place that is known to have good political and economic institutions: It is stable, democratic, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, and has extremely low levels of political corruption. Everyone would like to figure out how to transform Somalia, Haiti, Nigeria, Iraq or Afghanistan into 'Denmark'."