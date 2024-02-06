The toll of violence

In preparation for Election Day, Manhattan businesses boarded up in case violence erupted if Donald Trump won reelection. They had seen or already experienced destruction during the summer, when George Floyd's and other Black people's death at the hands -- or knees -- of police officers set off both legitimate protests and outright violent riots and looting. Now that Washington, D.C., has become a militarized zone because of the violence that descended on the Capitol building itself -- with both houses of Congress present -- we know that violence is a bipartisan problem. It's a poison in our national bloodstream. And it's taken on a new, dangerous life.

There must be necessary consequences to all violent lawbreaking. Which is why we need to examine what all this violence says about who we have become as a people.

The Trump administration brought back federal executions, which a Biden administration will mercifully reverse. We should be haunted by some of the recent executions. Yes, the executed criminals were convicted of heinous murders. But in some cases, the executed people were mentally ill people who had never known anything but the violence of abuse, rape and abandonment. These aren't excuses, but they should be alarms to do better for our nation's children.

And while we're doing this examination of the heightened violent tendencies in our midst, the entertainment we consume matters. If it's all violence and death, that becomes a part of us. It doesn't cause someone to wake up one morning, get on a plane and storm the Capitol building or loot a Best Buy under the guise of protesting racial injustice, but it does desensitize us to just how evil it is to hurt, kill or dehumanize someone.

And we absolutely have to address abortion in a different way than we have been doing. This is the most intimate violence there is. If women only knew how many opponents of abortion pray for those who have had abortions -- and not in any kind of judgmental way. We know there's anguish. There is often so much fear and a loss of freedom. It's so often the opposite of what the rhetoric suggests.