The taxpayer-funded college scam

For decades, parents have sacrificed and students have gone into debt to fund college degrees that lead nowhere. But the college scam may be up soon -- not thanks to any moral awakening on the part of college administrators.

Instead, a tight job market is motivating more employers, including Google, IBM and some state governments, to scrap degree requirements and open up jobs to nondegree-holders. Elon Musk, who decided "college is basically for fun," has for years evaluated applicants at Tesla based on skills, not a diploma.

This trend should make college consumers skeptical about blindly forking over a fortune. For too long, Americans have been buying the idea that a degree in something, anything, is necessary to launch a career and join the middle class.

All the while, colleges have been raising tuition mercilessly, pushing families to take on more debt to cover the hikes.

Over a lifetime, getting a college degree pays off financially. That is, unless your major has absolutely no market value, which is the case with a large number of students borrowing for college. At New York University, students who take out federal loans and major in theater, one of the most popular choices, and graduate with a bachelor's degree will likely earn an annual salary of only $29,054 three years after graduating, according to federal data.

On that salary, it's impossible to pay back a loan. And it's a moral outrage that college advisers steer students to make such choices. An NYU student choosing a bachelor's in economics could expect to earn $73,022, and a computer science major would likely command $104,670 three years after graduating.

The U.S. Department of Education offers a College Scorecard website, which displays what graduates from each college who take out federal loans are earning three years out. Students and parents should consult it.

Political science majors at Union College in New York or Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania expect to earn under $50,000 a year three years after graduating, while students who choose economics or mechanical engineering will earn nearly double that.

Don't count on colleges to forewarn students. Colleges are run for the benefit of the employees, not students, and certainly not the taxpayers President Joe Biden wants to saddle with unpaid college loans. It's a racket.