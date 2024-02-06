The Tariff Man and Lobster King could learn from Confucius

Apparently, the United States now has a Lobster King. This great title was bestowed upon the Trump administration's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, when the president recently threatened to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc does not drop its tariff on American lobsters. Needless to say, the president is upset.

Trade wars are indeed upsetting because they make the price of things consumers want to consume, such as cars and lobsters, more expensive. But let's not forget that President Donald Trump is the one who unilaterally started this trade war back in 2018. He didn't seem to think imposing high tariffs on others was such a problem when he made Americans pay more for hundreds of billions of dollars of goods imported from China, the EU and elsewhere.

In fact, he was so proud of it that he nicknamed himself the Tariff Man. And indeed, he used tariffs for everything from forcing countries (most notably Mexico and Canada) to renegotiate their trade agreement with the United States to bossing other governments into doing all sorts of nontrade-related things. An example of his tariff threat was to pressure the Mexican government to more actively control illegal immigration to the United States through our southern border.

Regardless of whether any of the president's complaints about trade are legitimate, one of the reasons trade economists warned him against raising tariffs unilaterally was precisely that other governments would retaliate with their own tariffs on American exports. Sure enough, that's what happened. But while many industries were caught in the crosshairs of this trade war, the lobster industry took an especially serious hit.

Despite Trump's apparent belief that politicians in other countries are either irrational or scaredy-cats, many of them have proved to be astute in the art of retaliation by targeting those U.S. exports they knew would inflict the most harm on Americans. China, for instance, which used to be the top foreign purchaser of Maine lobsters, imposed a 25% tariff on the American delicacy in response to the second wave of American tariffs against Chinese goods. Adding to Americans' pain, Beijing then reduced its tariffs on non-American lobster suppliers. This includes Canadian lobstermen, which, until the trade war started, were the American lobster industry's fiercest competitor.