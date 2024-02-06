The Supreme Court isn't a medical board or legislature

At times, you might have been forgiven for thinking oral arguments over the Dobbs case were being held before the Health and Human Services Committee of the Pennsylvania state Senate, or some other legislative body.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, involving Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, is, of course, the most consequential abortion case to reach the Supreme Court in decades. The arguments, as you would expect, featured plenty of intricate legal discussion.

They also delved at length into questions of policymaking that aren't rightly in the ambit of the Supreme Court — and that the court never should have taken on in Roe and Casey, the abortion cases that are on the verge of collapse owing to their manifest constitutional shabbiness.

Indeed, the discussion was relatively light on what is the supposed source of a constitutional right to abortion. The advocates opposed to the Mississippi law located it somewhere in the 14th Amendment, even though, as Justice Samuel Alito pointed out, no one at the time of the amendment's passage believed it guaranteed a sweeping right to abortion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor even said at one point that the Supreme Court comes up with decisions all the time that aren't directly grounded in the Constitution.

In Roe and Casey, the court made the mistake of thinking it should be the arbiter of a fraught social and moral issue, and essentially crafted an abortion policy for the entire nation without any democratic input. Because pro-choicers like the outcome, they have become invested in the notion Supreme Court precedent, even bad precedent, should stay on the books forevermore.

One of the more jaw-dropping moments of the arguments was when Alito nearly cornered Biden administration Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar into maintaining it would have been a mistake for the Supreme Court to overturn its hideous pro-segregation decision in Plessy v. Ferguson too soon.