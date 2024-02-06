The story of the Drurys' entrepreneurial beginnings

Editor's note: The following is a transcript of prepared remarks delivered by Chuck Drury at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce banquet Friday night, in conjunction with the announcement of the new Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.

Mayor Rediger, John Mehner, Jon Rust, and Members and guests of the Cape Girardeau Chamber:

A year ago, members of the Drury Family had the privilege of witnessing my father, Charles Drury, receive the Rush H. Limbaugh Award for the Drury Family's long and dedicated service to the Cape Girardeau community. It was a great honor to Charles, Jim, Bob and Jerry Drury -- hard-working, hometown sons of Cape who were shaped, strengthened and inspired by this community.

You've just heard about the establishment of the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award that's intended to honor the legacy of the Drury brothers, whose entrepreneurship, rooted here in Cape, continues to generate opportunities for many in this community.

Many decades have passed since the Depression years of the early 1930s when two men in Sunday suits came to the family farmhouse in rural Scott County near Kelso. They told Lambert and Lorraine Drury they'd need to move off the farm because they had not been able to make their loan payments.

But two weeks later, one man came back and said, "Mr. Drury, we have nobody better than you to put on this farm. If you can stay here and keep the weeds down, we'll let you live here and you pay us when you can." It was a remarkable act of kindness that our grandparents extended to others many times, and their children learned to do the same.

Grandpa Drury knew he needed to do something different. To supplement his meager farm income, he began a small plastering business. Over the next couple decades, it grew into a modest but profitable operation. His employees included many of his nine children. His sons helped him from a young age, starting with cleanup and advancing to the back-breaking work of plastering. He taught them to work hard, work smart, do every job to the best of their ability, and always provide good value.

The high level of quality they provided to customers was what made selling the next job easy. Between the farm and plastering, they worked sun up to sun down. Grandpa Drury's daily example shaped their strong will to succeed and overcoming challenges honed their spirit of grit and determination. As Uncle Bob and my Dad used to say, "We all worked half time...12 hours a day."

Grandpa Drury also taught them important lessons about taking responsibility and sharing. The Drury brothers watched their Dad always take the toughest part of the plaster job -- the small, exacting space of a closet. As their skills grew, they each would run to see who got the closets first because they learned from their teacher's willingness to take responsibility and give that little bit extra to help the team.

Just last month, my Dad recalled how it took three chickens to make one dinner for their large family, and they grew up thinking their Dad loved the backs. Grandpa took the backs so his kids could have the best, meatiest parts of the chicken. And that's the way the Drury brothers approached life too -- giving their best to everyone!

Shaping walls and ceilings with their own hands ignited their imagination while they were plastering a Holiday Inn in Paducah, Kentucky. The Drury brothers believed they had learned enough to build one themselves. They also liked the idea of making a little money while they slept.

So in 1959 they bought a great location near where Interstate 55 would be built outside Cape, on Route K. Jeff Mann, the head of real estate for Holiday Inn, came for a look. He approved their location, but they needed to complete an application and send $10,000 to ink the deal. Grandpa Drury always said, "Don't bet the whole farm on one project."

Suddenly, afraid to move forward, they stalled by telling Mr. Mann they "lost their typewriter." Mr. Mann said, "We'll hold the franchise in your name, but if the Drury boys can't find their typewriter by the end of the year, we'll be forced to sell to another interested party."

His letter got their attention. They mustered their guts, found their typewriter, signed the application and sent it off with $10,000. They didn't quite know what they had gotten themselves into. The drugstore owner asked my Dad whether he really intended to try building such a thing, and he told him, "No, we're not going to try, we are in fact going to build it." They were afraid and uncertain, but still they forged ahead with plans for their 108-room Holiday Inn.