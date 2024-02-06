As part of Black History Month 2024, my organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, has announced the release of "The State of Black Progress," published by Encounter Books.

This is a follow-up to "The State of Black America," published by CURE in 2022.

The objective of these tomes is to showcase first-class scholarship to paint a comprehensive picture for thinking much differently about the reality facing Black Americans than what has been the norm for many years.

By "thinking much differently," I mean to say that our case shows that Blacks may have some unique problems and challenges, but the principles for dealing with these challenges are not about race. The truths that govern human reality, the truths that enable human success, are not different between races but are the same for all.

Different ethnic groups or races may have unique problems, just as every individual human being has his or her own unique problems.

But the truths to which every human being must turn to solve their unique problems are the same for all.

In this spirit, we were very honored to be hosted by the American Enterprise institute in Washington, D.C., to do a joint event to publicize this tome.

Three of the 12 scholars who contributed essays for the book are American Enterprise Institute scholars.

AEI, whose stated mission is "expanding liberty, increasing individual opportunity, and strengthening free enterprise," is the oldest Washington policy institute promoting these values, with a legacy reaching back to the 1930s.

Our excitement to be hosted by and work with AEI is that AEI is about the key principles that define America as a free country with a free economy.

At CURE, we focus on race and poverty exclusively -- but we share the same American values with AEI regarding the principles needed for solving our problems.

Two issues that we deal with in this work are federal retirement policy -- Social Security -- and federal housing policy.