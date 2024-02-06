I am so pleased and proud that the annual edition of the "State of Black America" (Encounter Books), published by my organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, in conjunction with the Claremont Institute has just been released.

CURE was founded to provide a platform for an alternative vision of what "Black America" is about and what the real challenges are of our citizens of color.

Heretofore, the left has dominated the discussion concerning Black Americans. The left has dominated the discussion to such an extent that too many Americans of all backgrounds believe that the view from the left captures all chapter and verse of who Black Americans are and what ideas and policies will best serve them.

Too few understand and appreciate that even the term "Black America" is no more an accurate depiction of the realities of individual Black Americans than the term "white America" captures the realities of individual white Americans.

The politicization of race, and the formal incorporation of racial and ethnic labels in American government and law, is itself a victory of the left.

Reducing any human being to a racial and ethnic label, even under the guise of helping, results in the treatment of a disease amounting to a continuation of the disease itself.

Now, with the publication of CURE's annual edition of "The State of Black America," conservatives push back and move to recapture the high ground in the policy discussion regarding Black Americans, who they are and what they need.

This collection of essays and analyses, compiled and edited by Dr. William B. Allen, resident scholar at CURE, professor emeritus of political philosophy at Michigan State University and emeritus dean of James Madison College at Michigan State University, starts with ideas and moves on to data that strike at the heart of left-wing conventional wisdom about Black Americans and their role in and relation to our nation's history.

There are few of any political orientation who do not agree that problems of race continue to plague us.