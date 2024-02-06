The state fair reminded me of how much I love 4-H

My son is in the first grade. It's that age of sampling different things and figuring out what interests him. He played summer T-ball and took a winter hip-hop dance class. He talks about wanting to play the piano but also wants to learn how to code, thanks to Minecraft. He told me the other day, "Mom, geography is my jam, and astronomy is geography of space!" The sky is definitely the limit with this kid.

My husband and I have been trying to help him experience what interests him while watching to see what passions really stick for him.

Then, I walked into the Kentucky State Fair and slammed right into childhood memories -- not just mine, but my daughter's as well. A large section of the Fair and Expo center was set up for Cloverville, which housed 4-H projects donned with ribbons of blue, red, white and purple. This is my favorite section of the fair. As The University of Kentucky Extension Specialist for 4-H Youth Development Kimberly Adams Leger, Ph.D. puts it, "It's not just cows and plows, it's so much more."

Yes. There are animal and agriculture projects but as I walked through Cloverville, I also saw projects in geology, entomology, ceramics, photography, creative expression, place settings and more. Childhood is that special time of self-discovery for each of us, a time when we're trying as many things as possible and figuring out who we are. One of the things 4-H does incredibly well is provide kids an entry point into so many different interests while also providing a community of support around that childhood exploration.