The spies who deserve to be out in the cold

The "Twitter Files" released by Elon Musk give us a more fine-grained understanding of how and why the social media company decided to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

This was a woefully stupid decision. The New York Post's account was suspended for two weeks for the offense of coming up with a scoop that we are still talking about and that will surely play a large role in upcoming GOP investigations into Biden family corruption.

That's the kind of thing that newspapers should get awards for; Twitter thought it should get punished for it.

But the Twitter officials caught up in the progressive bubble that caused them to censor first, ask questions later — all in the name of "safety," of course — weren't the most blameworthy actors in this episode.

That dishonor belongs to the former intelligence officials who put out a widely cited, deliberately misleading letter suggesting that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. It muddied the discussion over the laptop and gave President Joe Biden a handy tool to try to deflect the laptop story.

These former officials knew what they were doing, traded on their public service for a tawdry political purpose, and have by and large demonstrated no remorse.

Even the former head of trust and safety at Twitter — who sounds like he just came from a sit-in at a university president's office demanding the disinvitation of a right-wing speaker from campus — has said Twitter shouldn't have suppressed the Hunter Biden story.

Amazingly, the former officials, once entrusted with some of the most sensitive powers and roles in the U.S. government, aren't as responsible and accountable as a social-media functionary from woke central casting. As a sheer matter of public accountability, their disgraceful performance should be one focus of House Republican investigators beginning in January.