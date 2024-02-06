The source of our freedom is our creator, not government

It is a unique and special time now because Christians, Jews and Muslims all are engaged in major holidays of religious contemplation and renewal. Christians with Holy Week and Easter, Jews with Passover, and Muslims with Ramadan.

We're talking billions around the world. So, although in our time there has been a retreat in various circles from religion, it still remains a major force and presence in our world.

In our own USA, as I have touched on in columns past, the number identifying with religion and attending religious services has dropped.

Per Pew Research, now about 40% of Americans monthly attend religious services either in person or viewing online or on TV. If we consider 40% of the U.S. adult population -- the number over 18 -- we're talking about over 100 million Americans engaged in an active way with religion.

So, although on a percentage basis, engagement with religion has dropped, it still remains a major factor among the American population.

Why should we care?

Looking at the three major religions -- all engaged today in major holidays -- we see on the surface different narratives and traditions.

But regarding the rules for living that emerge out of these different traditions, there is remarkable common ground.

They all view as sacrosanct life, family and property. That is, the basic rules conveyed to each individual regarding how to live a meaningful, responsible and successful life, and how to engage and relate to one's neighbors, are remarkably similar.

Which raises an important point that gets too little attention.

Certainly, in our country and in the Western world, few words get more use than the word "freedom."