The shoplifting capital of the USA

It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America's largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco.

The erstwhile Golden City is beset by an ongoing tide of theft that is closing down retail locations and demonstrating again the city's unwillingness to govern itself.

Cities around the country dub themselves "the capital" of this or that signature product: artichokes in Castroville, California; earmuffs in Farmington, Maine; spinach in Alma, Arkansas; fried chicken in Barberton, Ohio.

San Francisco, and the larger Bay Area, could now easily claim the title of Shoplifting Capital of the U.S.A., should it want the honor.

The viral video of brazen thefts has become one of the city's most influential cultural exports.

Hey, look -- here are 80 people engaged in a large-scale, smash-and-grab robbery of a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek outside of San Francisco last weekend, one of a series of jaw-dropping thefts over the last several days, including an operation that cleared out a Louis Vuitton on San Francisco's Union Square.

Check this out -- people with fancy handbags running out of a Neiman Marcus into waiting cars.

You won't believe it -- this guy loads merchandise from a Walgreen's into a big trash bag and jumps on his bike to ride down the aisle and out of the store.

These aren't episodic crimes. Walgreens says that its San Francisco stores experience a level of theft five times the national average. As a consequence, the chain has been steadily closing locations. It has shuttered 17 already, and last month announced five more closures, including the one hit by the man on the bike (who was finally arrested after robbing the store one too many times).