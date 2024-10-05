The shifting language of abortion

For about a half-second after the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in the case that may throw out Roe v. Wade, people who support Roe dropped the talking points and told the truth. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that if men could get pregnant, of course abortion would be legal. Joe Biden talked about the right to abort a child. The dropping of the filter was a refreshing reprieve from the typical euphemisms.

For most of my adult life, we haven't heard the a-word. The National Abortion Rights Action League became NARAL Pro-Choice America when I was in my 20s. But that seems to be changing as of late. A makeshift sign protesting a pro-life prayer vigil in a lower Manhattan Catholic church recently asked us to stop harassing "abortion patients." (By "harassing," they meant that once a month, a group of us gathers for Mass at Old St. Patrick's Cathedral Basilica and then walks the almost-block to Planned Parenthood to pray across the street. We pray for the women and girls who find themselves there and for the conversion of those who work there.

That dropping of the euphemistic veil didn't last all that long, however. According to Politico, the Pro-Choice Caucus in Congress sent House Democrats a brief list of "Abortion Messaging Do's and Don'ts." The previously preferred word "choice" is now out of style, in favor of "decision."

The Pro-Choice Caucus wants us to move beyond Bill Clinton's "safe, legal and rare" to "safe, legal and accessible." That language change marks a hardening of ideology in the Democratic Party, if not in the country.

Interestingly, the Pro-Choice Caucus also wants to move away from the word "unwanted" pregnancy in regard to a woman seeking an abortion. Instead, it suggests the word "unexpected." No doubt, that is to make sure the girl or woman is seen with sympathy. But I see that word, and want a woman faced with an "unexpected" pregnancy to know that she has options, that there is support out there for her and her child. Instead, too often, all signs in her life point to an abortion clinic.