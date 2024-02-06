The shameful Supreme Court protests threaten the American order

There was something ridiculous about the half-a-dozen protesters in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes showing up at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house, with one of them explaining to a reporter that Barrett, as an adoptive mother, doesn't know what it's like to carry a child to term. Never mind that the Justice has given birth five times.

Still, even this farcical spectacle was part of an unprecedented intimidation campaign against justices of the Supreme Court, who have never been directly in the crosshairs in this way before.

The protests at the homes of conservative justices who may vote to overturn or limit Roe was a shameful step further down for our political culture, which wasn't particularly elevated to begin with. It is a deeply illiberal act that adds an element of menace to the deliberations of a body that is supposed to be above the fray, let alone subject to physical threats.

If we continue down this path, it will tear at our status as a nation of laws and further derange our public life with consequences no one can predict.

These weren't run-of-the-mill protests. No one doubts that demonstrations have an important role in showing popular support for, or passion around, a given cause. It's different to go to the homes of the justices, which sends the unmistakable, inherently threatening message: We know where you live.

Intimidation is always wrong in a democratic republic and nation of laws. It substitutes the threat of force for the democratic will as refined by our representative institutions and seeks to short-circuit reasoned decision-making.

It is especially egregious when aimed at the members of a judicial body. In fact, it's a violation of federal law to demonstrate outside a court or home "with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty." In other words, precisely what has occurred since the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe.