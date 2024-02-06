The serious business of apple butter

This is the season of pumpkin spice. Just look at all the things flavored with what lots of folks believe represents the best of a big orange gourd.

At the Sullivan home, what you smell this time of year is not pumpkin spice but cinnamon and apples. And sugar. Don't forget the sugar. Lots and lots of sugar.

Yes, dear readers, it's apple butter time.

Younger son came home from Seattle for a week of apple buttering. Over several days a bushel of utility-grade Jonathans purchased at our favorite orchard was transformed into 48 eight-ounce jars of sweet apple butter, three gallons in all.

This process involved our trusty Crock Pot plus a couple of slow cookers borrowed from a friend. I don't know when the Rival company started making Crock Pots, but ours must have been one of the early ones, making it nearly 50 years old. Rival had a factory in my wife's hometown in west-central Missouri just off Interstate 70, so everyone in town had a Crock Pot somewhere in their kitchen.

I don't know who first thought of making apple butter in a slow cooker, replacing the big iron kettle that sat over an outdoor fire. Our recipe calls for things like "caster sugar," which I have been led to believe is another term for "granulated cane sugar." That's what we use, anyway. Lots and lots of sugar.

The recipe, which I've shared with you before, is pretty basic:

Quarter and core (do not peel) four quarts of apples. Put them in a slow cooker on high. Cover (but do not stir) the apples with three cups of sugar, a teaspoon of cider vinegar and a teaspoon of salt. Cook for one hour. Stir, and set heat on low. Cook for 12 hours. (Suggestion: Start this process in the late afternoon, which means you finish up the next morning.)