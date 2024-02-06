The Russian way of brutality

Russia has found just the man to lead its ongoing assault on Ukraine, Gen. Aleksandr Dvornikov.

The top-level general takes over a war that had no single overall commander and as the Russian military has suffered embarrassing setbacks, retreating from its planned siege of Kyiv.

Dvornikov has led the Russian forces in the south and east of Ukraine, which Moscow will now make its main objective, and perfectly encapsulates the remorseless and long-running brutality of the Russian military.

He became known as the Butcher of Syria for his role leading the Russian campaign in Syria, most notoriously the reduction of Aleppo.

A United Nations human rights official called that city, after the Russians were done with it, "a slaughterhouse." He depicted "a gruesome locus of pain and fear, where the lifeless bodies of small children are trapped under streets of rubble and pregnant women deliberately bombed."

That ghastly description, of course, sounds all too familiar. Naturally enough, the Russian government honored Dvornikov for his bloody handiwork in Syria as a "hero of the Russian federation."

Bucha is another tragic place name in a long catalog of Russians atrocities -- perpetrated against foreigners and its own people, perpetrated when the Soviets struggled for control during their rule, and afterward, perpetrated with relatively primitive military technology and with the most up-to-date modern firepower.

Where the Russian military goes, war crimes are sure to follow. It is a reflection of a twisted Russian political culture that has never developed an appreciation for individual worth, democratic accountability, or humanitarian norms. Vladimir Putin is not to be confused with Lenin or Stalin -- he paints his horrors on a much smaller canvas. But his cold-eyed brutality is characteristically Russian.