The Russia-Ukraine war is not result of a failure of dialogue

It's an article of various faiths -- both secular and religious -- that misunderstanding is the cause of conflict.

This sort of insight is generally true for individuals, so it's often considered equally true of nations. Hence vast amounts of antiwar activism and state-level diplomacy rest on the assumption that nations are like people and if we can just get adversaries to talk to each other, and thereby to understand each other's perspective, the bloodshed will end or be avoided in the first place.

The only problem: it's not true.

Consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Vladimir Putin, Ukrainians are Russians. He's long insisted that they are "one people." In 2021 he issued a 5,000 word manifesto on this theme. I have only revulsion for Putin's criminal invasion of Ukraine, but Ukraine and Russia do have a deeply intertwined past. That connection doesn't justify Putin's attempted annexation of Ukraine any more than it would justify Ukraine in attempting to annex Russia. But it does illuminate how mutual understanding isn't a safeguard against war.

Pakistanis and Indians, Israelis and Palestinians, Irish Catholics and Protestants, Serbs and Croats, Hutus and Tutsis, and nearly every other warring group you can think of do not lack for understanding of each other.

Sigmund Freud coined the term "narcissism of small differences" to describe the phenomenon. "It is precisely the minor differences in people who are otherwise alike that form the basis of feelings of hostility between them."

In his book, "Bloodlust," Russell Jacoby recounts how civil wars are usually crueler and bloodier than wars between "external" enemies. In the American Civil War, North and South understood each other very well. Brothers, both literally and figuratively, fought each other. Mutual understanding fueled anger rather than dampen it because mutual understanding illuminates the sense of betrayal, even heresy.

Understanding the limits of understanding is essential because if you believe talking is the only solution to conflict (and not merely the most preferable one), your opponent will use talk solely to distract or delay.

More importantly, this view often fosters sympathy or even support for bad actors on the assumption that they've been unfairly misunderstood -- and that America is to blame for foolishly "provoking" them.