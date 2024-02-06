The road to recovery

Early in the morning on April 5, a powerful tornado tore through Bollinger County leaving a seemingly endless path of destruction. Dodging downed power lines and other dangerous situations, neighbors and first responders rushed in immediately to search for victims and save lives. While the homes and businesses that were destroyed can be rebuilt, nothing will ever bring back the five people who lost their lives. The road to recovery will be a long one, but the folks of Bollinger County are strong and committed to rebuilding the community they love.

I'm very proud of the great job law enforcement and local leaders have done to help their community make it through this tragedy. While meeting with the Village of Glen Allen Trustees, law enforcement, and community members in Bollinger County, it was heartening to hear stories of non-profit organizations, churches and private companies rushing in to provide support, neighbors helping neighbors, and brave first responders putting themselves in harm's way.

As I was surveying the damage, I spoke to a family who survived the tornado thanks to what can only be described as an act of God. At around 3:30 a.m. on April 5, the parents got out of bed to check on their infant child who was crying. After realizing they were in the middle of getting hit with a very powerful storm, the family -- who lives in an area where tornado sirens don't exist -- rushed their entire family down to the basement just moments before their house was completely flattened.