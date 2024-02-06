My first question: What about the feces?

I don't mean figuratively, as in "Wow, the Republican National Committee really stepped in (fill in the blank)" or other colorful idioms.

I mean it literally, what about the poop?

I should back up. The RNC, the greatest agglomeration of hacks ever seen outside a lumberjack competition, voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This was dumb enough. But the stated case for censuring them is that talking about Jan. 6 divides Republicans and takes the focus off attacking Democrats. Except the censure itself made Jan. 6 the dominant story for days, forcing Republican politicians to talk about the very thing they don't want to talk about.

But where the RNC leaders really stepped in it -- again, figuratively -- is that they wrote the censure resolution so stupidly, people stopped talking about Cheney and Kinzinger and started talking about how the Republican National Committee officially described the Jan. 6 riot as "legitimate political discourse."

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel insists that the resolution wasn't meant to describe the violent attack on the Capitol and Capitol police as "legitimate political discourse" even though there's nothing in the resolution's text to support her claim. But let's give her the benefit of the doubt for a moment and chalk up the poor phrasing to McDaniel's trademark incompetence instead of her patented Trump sycophancy (this is the woman who, after all, dropped the name Romney to placate the former president).

Which brings me back to my question. Does McDaniel think tracking and smearing human feces around the halls of Congress qualifies as "legitimate political discourse"? I mean, that wasn't technically speaking violent activity. Were the Capitol custodians tasked with cleaning up the foulness actually engaged in the rich conversation of American democracy? If someone does that at RNC headquarters, would McDaniel say, "Good for you, exercising your First Amendment right to engage in legitimate political discourse"?

And then there's the problem that the resolution is based on a lie. It states that the Jan. 6 committee is a "Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." But that's the cowardly spin deployed by apparatchiks desperate to hide behind mythical ordinary citizens.