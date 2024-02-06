The risks of marijuana

Hillsdale College's Imprimus published Alex Berenson's article "Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence." In it he tells how he discovers that all of the 300 patients in the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Institute, a New York state hospital for the criminally mentally ill (defendants judged not guilty by reason of insanity) smoked marijuana. Berenson is a business reporter for the Denver Post with degrees from Yale in history and economics. He wrote for 11 years for The New York Times and has authored 12 books. His most recent non-fiction book is "Tell Your Children: The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence."

His wife, Jackie Berenson, was, until recently, the senior psychiatrist at the institute. She discovered that all 300 patients were invariably lifelong marijuana smokers. Many of these patients are killers and arsonists, and there is at least one cannibal. All have major psychiatric disorders, the most common being schizophrenia, that provoked them to violence.

For the previously liberal-leaning Berenson regarding drugs, the connection between marijuana and schizophrenia was a shocker. Challenged by his spouse, he researched the world's scientific literature and found a huge gap between the claims made by those who would profit (including politicians through tariffs and taxes) and the actual truth of scientific literature. After exhaustive research (see his original article), he concludes that "Almost everything you think you know about the health effects of cannabis, almost everything advocates and the media told you for a generation, is wrong."

Facts:

1. THC has been shown to work on a few narrow conditions. For pain relief, Ibuprofen is far superior. In fact, the most recent study showed cannabis associated with greater pain over time.

2. Rob Kampia, co-founder of the Marijuana Policy Project, admits that they have always viewed medical marijuana laws primarily as a way to protect recreational users.

3. Recent studies debunk marijuana as a substitute for opioids. In the West, where there is the most cannabis use, there is also the worst problem with opioids.