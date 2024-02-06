The risks of ego and retaliation

In the increasingly heated war of words between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump the greatest danger for the world is for nuclear weapons to be used to settle the disagreements.

When evaluating the risk of a nuclear confrontation one factor to be considered is both men have fragile egos and respond inappropriately to criticism. That makes the direct and implied threats of nuclear war, which have been exchanged, a dangerous game of chicken. We cannot predict how Kim Jong Un will react to perceived threats, and he does not trust the U.S. to not attack North Korea.

Nuclear weapons cause enormous destruction, and the dirt and debris from the explosion become radioactive as they rise through the blast cloud. These radioactive particles rise into the atmosphere where they are carried away by wind currents far from the blast sites. The distance from North Korea to Japan is less than 650 miles, and wind current maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about the Fukushima nuclear-plant explosion in March of 2011 show the region's wind currents have carried and spread nuclear radiation over the entire Pacific Ocean.